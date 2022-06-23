Cardinals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dakota Hudson is set to start for the Cardinals, while Jason Alexander gets the nod for the Brewers.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been great and a major reason for that success has been Paul Goldschmidt. If the season ended today, he would win the NL MVP award. He’s hitting .339 with 17 home runs and 60 runs batted in. Tommy Edman and Nolan Arenado have been a big help for the Cardinals as well. On the mound, Dakota Hudson has been great as he has a 5-3 record with a 3.31 ERA.

While they aren’t currently in, there is a good chance the Brewers make it back to the postseason this year. They’re currently 39-32 and just one game behind the Cardinals for first place in the NL Central. Willy Adames and Hunter Renfroe have swung the bat well recently. Adames is hitting .290 with three home runs and seven runs batted in over their last seven games, while Renfroe is hitting .292 with three home runs and seven runs batted in as well. On the mound, Jason Alexander will be making his fifth career start. Early on this year, Alexander has been great as he is 1-0 with a 2.42 ERA.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Jason Alexander

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +100

This is a difficult pick, but I think the Cardinals lineup gets hot today. After losing 2-0 in Game 1 of the series, St. Louis has won two straight. They’ve scored 5+ runs in the past two games and they’re facing a rookie who is due for a bad outing.

Player prop pick: Dakota Hudson over 3.5 strikeouts (-135)

This is a tough play because Hudson is not a big strikeout pitcher. I do expect a great putting from Hudson today. If Hudson can go six innings, I think he has at least four strikeouts. Look for him to have a quality outing and get a win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.