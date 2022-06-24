Mets vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker (5-2, 2.88 ERA) will get the start for Mets, and the Marlins will rely on Sandy Alcantara (7-2, 1.72 ERA).

New York (45-26) lost three of its last four games and is coming off getting swept by the Houston Astros in a two-game series. Walker made 11 starts this season and faced the Marlins in his last outing, allowing 1 run over 6.2 innings in a 3-2 victory. The Mets scored 3 or fewer runs in four of their last five games, and Pete Alonso leads the league with 66 RBIs.

Miami (32-36) swept the Colorado Rockies earlier this week, and the Marlins will put one of the top pitchers in baseball on the mound Friday night. Alcantara will make his 15th start and allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in all but one appearance this season. Miami ranks 13th in runs per game (4.5), and Garrett Cooper will go in with an eight-game hitting streak.

Mets vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Marlins -140, Mets +120

Moneyline pick: Mets +120

New York has been struggling at the plate, but the Mets have been the better offensive team in this matchup over the course of the season, averaging 5 runs per game. Going up against Alcantara is a little scary, but he will make his second consecutive start against the Mets, which should help the offensive team.

Player prop pick: Taijuan Walker Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Walker got off to an extremely slow start to 2022 in terms of strikeouts, but he combined for 19 strikeouts over his last two outings. Despite those big numbers, his K/9 is still only 6.7, but he will get a matchup against an offense that averages 8.9 strikeouts per game, which is the sixth most in the MLB.

