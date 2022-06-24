Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah will take the mound for Toronto while Adrian Houser gets the nod for Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays (39-30) are cooling off at the wrong time. They remain in second place in the AL East but with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox both playing well, Toronto needs to turn it around quickly to stay in play for the division. They are 4-6 over their last 10 games including coming off a series loss to the Chicago White Sox. Manoah has been a bright spot in the Blue Jays rotation and will be making his 14th start of the year. In his last, he pitched 5.1 innings giving up six hits and four earned runs against the Yankees for his second loss of the year.

The Brewers (40-32) had a rough start to June and are trying to salvage the final days of the month to not lose positioning in the NL Central. After starting the month 3-10, they are 5-3 over their last eight games. Houser will be starting his 14th game of the year. He is coming off his fourth win where he pitched six innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs while striking out five against the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Adrian Houser

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Toronto -145, Milwaukee +125

Moneyline pick: Toronto -145

The Blue Jays need to generate some momentum, and Manoah on the mound gives them the best chance to do that. Both of these teams are seeing what their floor is when they aren’t playing to their potential and this could be a make-or-break series. Manoah just has a clear advantage on the mound to give Toronto the win, with a 0.94 WHIP, 2.00 ERA and 8-2 record on the season.

Player prop pick: Alejandro Kirk over 0.5 hits (-275)

Kirk has been a great part of the Toronto lineup. He leads the team in batting average hitting .307 through 60 games played. He has never faced Houser in his career but has a two-game hit streak going. He has been impressive and technically sound and will pick up at last one hit on Friday.

