Mariners vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels square off on Friday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.23 ERA) gets the starting nod for Seattle while Michael Lorenzen (6-4, 4.15 ERA) will take the mound for Los Angeles.

The Mariners (32-39) find themselves in an unfamiliar spot. They are riding a three-game win streak coming off a sweep of the Oakland Athletics. They scored 19 runs in the series while only allowing three. Seattle did just play a five-game series and lost four of them so this is a chance for redemption. Flexen typically is a relief pitcher but has started all 13 of his appearances of the year. In his last outing, he pitched 5.1 innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while striking out five en route to a no-decision.

The Angels (34-38) are really close to having to rebrand as the Fighting Shohei Ohtanis. First, he hits two home runs and has eight RBI in a game and then he takes the mound and strikes out 13. After an off-day on Thursday, Los Angeles is still at home and will welcome the Mariners to town. Lorenzen will be making his 11th start of the year and his second against Seattle. He got knocked around a week ago by this lineup pitching five innings and giving up seven hits and seven earned runs on the way to his fourth loss of the year.

Mariners vs. Angels

Pitchers: Chris Flexen vs. Michael Lorenzen

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Seattle +130, Los Angeles -150

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles Angels -150

Lorenzen has a lot to prove on Friday taking on the same team in back-to-back starts. The good news for him is that he has four losses on the year and has followed up each one with a win. Lorenzen has shown that he has the stuff to cut it as a starter and just needs the lineup to help him out today. Despite their inconsistency, the Angels lineup has a higher potential for run support than Seattle’s.

Player prop pick: Michael Lorenzen under 4.5 strikeouts (-160)

Lorenzen has outings where he looks good and others that his stuff is shaky. He has fewer than five strikeouts in four of his last six starts. He only struck out three a week ago playing this same team in five innings of work. Angels will win, but Lorenzen won’t punch out more than four.

