Tigers vs. Diamondbacks: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. Detroit will start Rony Garcia (1-2, 4.97 ERA) while Arizona counters with Merrill Kelly (6-4, 3.46 ERA).

The Tigers (26-43) are in fourth place in the AL Central. They just got swept by the Boston Red Sox and are 2-8 over their last 10 games. This has been a rough stretch for them as they continue their road trip. Garcia will be starting his 14th game of the season. He hasn’t faced Arizona yet this year but is coming off a win. Garcia pitched six innings and gave up five hits and three earned runs while striking out five against the Texas Rangers.

The Diamondbacks (32-39) are also coming off getting swept, but theirs came at the hands of the San Diego Padres. They are in fourth place in the NL West and are 1-4 in their last five games. Kelly has been one of their better pitchers but was seeing his ERA sliding in the wrong direction. He came out in his last start on a mission and pitched seven innings giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five.

Tigers vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Rony Garcia vs. Merrill Kelly

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Arizona -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Detroit +140, Arizona -165

Moneyline pick: Arizona -165

This is shaping up to be an ugly series. The Diamondbacks are getting the nod for me with Kelly on the mound. Neither lineup really inspires fear in opposing pitchers, but the Diamondbacks have had more fight in them this season. Both teams need to generate some momentum and the Tigers have shown over the last two weeks that it won’t be them.

Player prop pick: Kelly under 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Kelly has been good overall this year, but he isn’t skyrocketing up the strikeout totals. Of his 14 starts on the year, Kelly has at least six strikeouts in only four of the outings. Two of those games were his first two starts of the year in early April. Arizona will win this game, but Kelly is going to throw fewer than six strikeouts.

