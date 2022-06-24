Cubs vs. Cardinals: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals in an NL Central divisional matchup. First pitch set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Chicago will send Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.43 ERA) to the mound while St. Louis will counter with Andre Pallante (2-2, 1.69 ERA).

The Cubs (26-44) are coming off a series loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. They are 1-4 over their last five games and lost three of four games against the Pirates. Chicago has to figure something out because they are 3-14 over their last 17 games. Hendricks is taking the mound for the 14th time this season and the veteran is getting knocked around this year. In his last start, he only pitched 4.1 innings and gave up eight hits and six earned runs while striking out six on the way to his sixth loss of the year.

The Cardinals (40-32) remain atop the NL Central, but they are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers. They just split a four-game series with them and now play an important three-game series at home against the Cubs. Pallante is a starting pitcher but has been used predominantly out of the bullpen this year. This will be his 22nd appearance of the season, but only his fourth start. In his last outing, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up four hits and two earned runs while striking out four for his second loss of the year.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Andre Pallante

First pitch: 8:15 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: St. Louis -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Chicago +135, St. Louis -155

Moneyline pick: St. Louis -155

Pallante has gotten rocked when he gets the starting nod, but Hendricks is showing that the end could be near for the nine-year veteran. Chicago’s lineup doesn’t have as much firepower as St. Louis. While each pitcher is likely to get knocked around, I think that the Cardinals lineup will score more in an ugly game.

Player prop pick: Nolan Arenado over 0.5 hits (-265)

Arenado is hitting .281 on the year through 68 games with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs. He is riding a three-game hit streak and he is 6-12 over that span. Arenado is no stranger to Hendricks. He is 10-36 with three home runs and four RBIs so far and will add another hit on Friday.

