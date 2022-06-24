 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much will Aaron Judge make this season?

The Yankees and the All-Star OF settled in salary arbitration on Friday.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
/ new
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge settled on a contract via arbitration on Friday afternoon. The Yankees were unable to come to an agreement with the AL MVP frontrunner on a contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 MLB season. Judge’s camp had said he won’t negotiate the contract during the season. Judge was awarded a new contract for 2022 by an arbitrator.

Judge is set to make $19 million in 2022 after the hearing. That was the mid-way point and there were reports the two sides are pleased with the outcome. Judge also has a few incentives in the deal, including $250K bonuses for winning AL MVP and World Series MVP. Right now, Judge is the favorite to win AL MVP at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook entering Friday’s game vs. the Houston Astros. Judge is coming off a walk-off single on Thursday night in a 7-6 comeback win for the Yanks.

Judge leads the MLB with 27 HRs as we approach the All-Star break in July. The Yankees have the best record in baseball at 52-18 and are on pace to break the all-time franchise wins record held by the 1998 Yankees, who won 114 games and won the World Series over the San Diego Padres.

More From DraftKings Nation