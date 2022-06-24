How much will Aaron Judge make this season?

The New York Yankees and slugger Aaron Judge settled on a contract via arbitration on Friday afternoon. The Yankees were unable to come to an agreement with the AL MVP frontrunner on a contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 MLB season. Judge’s camp had said he won’t negotiate the contract during the season. Judge was awarded a new contract for 2022 by an arbitrator.

Judge is set to make $19 million in 2022 after the hearing. That was the mid-way point and there were reports the two sides are pleased with the outcome. Judge also has a few incentives in the deal, including $250K bonuses for winning AL MVP and World Series MVP. Right now, Judge is the favorite to win AL MVP at -120 on DraftKings Sportsbook entering Friday’s game vs. the Houston Astros. Judge is coming off a walk-off single on Thursday night in a 7-6 comeback win for the Yanks.

Judge leads the MLB with 27 HRs as we approach the All-Star break in July. The Yankees have the best record in baseball at 52-18 and are on pace to break the all-time franchise wins record held by the 1998 Yankees, who won 114 games and won the World Series over the San Diego Padres.