Astros vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07 ERA) will hit the mound for the Astros and Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Yankees.

The Astros bounced back from their series-opening loss to the Yankees with a 3-1 victory Friday night, led by a stellar pitching performance from Justin Verlander. Verlander pitched just four hits and one ball in seven innings as Houston snapped New York’s 15-game home winning streak. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to tie the series one game apiece.

Giancarlo Stanton was the lone batter to go the distance after he homered in the sixth inning off of one of four Verlander’s allowed hits. The Yankees’ loss at home was their first since a 6-4 setback against the Baltimore Orioles back on May 23. New York sits at 52-19 with the best record in baseball and will look to bounce back as Cole hits the mound against his former team.

Astros vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Cristian Javier vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 1.05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros +140, Yankees -165

Moneyline pick: Yankees -165

New York saw their home winning streak snapped but should still feel confident in a win on Saturday. With the best record in baseball alongside an offensive edge that has them leading the league in runs, the Yankees should be in for a much better offensive performance. Let’s go with the favorites at home to bounce back accordingly.

Player prop pick: Gerrit Cole over 6.5 strikeouts (-170)

Cole is 6-1 in starts this season and has 6+ strikeouts in five of his last six appearances. The cherry on top is that he’s facing his former team so there should be some added motivation here. I like Cole responding to Verlander’s pitching performance with a stellar showing of his own on Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.