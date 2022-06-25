Mariners vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels square off on Saturday, June 25 with first pitch set for 10:07 p.m. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will be available to watch on FS1. The Mariners are going with Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.28 ERA) while the Angels back Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.70 ERA).

The Mariners are on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Athletics and taking the first game of this series Friday. Seattle lost four out of five in the previous series against the Angels, so this is a bit of a revenge series. Gilbert lost his last start against LA.

The Angels made a massive move in firing Joe Maddon after losing 12 in a row to drop below .500. Los Angeles hasn’t fared much better since the decision, going 7-10. Sandoval didn’t get the decision, but pitched spectacularly in his last start against the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels

Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Patrick Sandoval

First pitch: 10:07 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mariners +115, Angels -135

Moneyline pick: Mariners +115

Gilbert got tagged with a loss in the last game against LA, but he only gave up four runs and got no run support his own offense. The Mariners are on a winning streak and took the first game of this series. They’re looking for a bit of payback for losing four out of five last time to the Angels, so take the Mariners again Saturday.

Player prop pick: Eugenio Suarez over 0.5 hits (-135)

Suarez had three hits in Friday’s game and has five hits in the last four games. Back him to get at least one hit Saturday, even with a tough matchup against Sandoval.

