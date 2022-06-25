Nationals vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, and will be available to watch on FS1. Josiah Gray (6-4, 3.95 ERA) will get the nod for the Nationals while Matt Bush (2-1, 4.05 ERA) will start for the Rangers.

Washington (26-47) was able to grab the series opener last night in a tight 2-1 victory. Tied 1-1 in the top of the eighth, Josh Bell put the Nats back on top by slapping a single to center that brought home Juan Soto. Closer Tanner Rainey stared down danger with two runners on in the bottom of the ninth before safely recording the final two outs to secure the win.

Texas (33-36) had the misfortune of producing just one run off an eight-hit evening. That lone run came in the top of the sixth when Adolis Garcia smashed a solo home run to left-center field.

Nationals vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Matt Bush

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers -135, Nationals +115

Moneyline pick: Nationals +115

Gray has been the most consistent starter for the lowly Nationals this season and has strung together some quality starts as of late. If he goes six innings, he should give his batters enough cover to establish a cushion and ultimately win. Go with Washington this afternoon.

Player prop pick: Josh Bell over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Bell was able to poke his head over .300 at the plate by going 3-4 on Friday. Expect him to acquire at least two total bases in what should be another Nationals victory today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.