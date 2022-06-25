Dodgers vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves square off on Saturday, June 25 with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, Georgia and will be available to watch on FOX. It’ll be Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA) taking the mound for the Braves while the Dodgers roll with Mitch White (1-1, 3.86 ERA).

The Dodgers won the first game of the series and have put together four victories in a row. This offense is clicking, scoring 30 runs over those four games. White has been solid and will look to quiet a Braves lineup which has gotten hot over the last month.

Fried has been dominant on the season but will face one of his toughest tests with this Dodgers lineup. The Braves are 18-4 in the last 22 games after suffering a rare loss Friday. We’ll see if this team can get back on track Saturday with their ace on the mound.

Dodgers vs. Braves

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers +130, Braves -150

Moneyline pick: Braves -150

This team has been too good in the last month to lose two in a row, especially with a star like Fried taking the mound. The Dodgers have been solid offensively, so this could be a high-scoring game even with two solid pitchers. The Braves should bounce back from a rough day Friday with a win Saturday.

Player prop pick: Max Fried over 17.5 outs recorded (-190)

There have only been three games this season where Fried has pitched less than six innings, and he was one out away from going six in two of those contests. You can safely expect the Braves ace to power through six innings here.

