Astros pull off combined no-hitter vs. Yankees on Saturday

The Houston Astros pulled off a combined no-hitter against the New York Yankees on Saturday. This is the 14th no-hitter in franchise history and the third-combined no-no.

Christian Javier was dominant in his start pitching seven innings and walking one while striking out 13 batters. The only problem was that coming out of the seventh inning, he was sitting at 115 pitches thrown and was pulled.

Hector Neris came on in relief and walked the first two batters that he faced. Joey Gallo flew out to deep right field and Aaron Judge grounded into a double play to end the inning. Houston put the ball in the hands of their closer Ryan Pressly for the ninth inning as he faced Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the ninth. Pressly struck out Rizzon and Donaldson and got Stanton to ground out to shortstop.

The Yankees were last no-hit in 2003 and it was a combined no-hitter against, you guessed it, the Astros. Roy Oswalt, Peter Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner all combined to pull off the feat. This set the record for the most pitchers used in a no-hitter in history and the record still stands today.

This is the first Houston no-hitter since Justin Verlander no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on September 1st, 2019.