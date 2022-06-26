Mets vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins square off on Friday, June 26 with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL and will be available to watch on Peacock. David Peterson (4-1, 3.18 ERA) will get the start for the Mets while Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA) will step on the mound for the Marlins.

New York (47-26) will go for the sweep today after defeating the Marlins in back-to-back games that both ended 5-3. Yesterday’s victory was highlighted by the slugging of Pete Alonso, who blasted two home runs in the game to lead his team to victory. One of those was the go-ahead shot to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth and the team would get an insurance run in the ninth when Brandon Nimmo brought James McCann home off a double.

Miami (32-38) trailed 3-0 midway through the action before a two-run bomb by Jesus Sanchez and a solo shot by Bryan de la Cruz evened the score. Mets pitching would put their foot down from that point forward as the Marlins wouldn’t get a single runner on base for the rest of the afternoon.

Mets vs. Marlins

Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Daniel Castano

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 +115, Marlins +1.5 -135

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Mets -145, Marlins +125

Moneyline pick: Mets -145

Easy choice to go with the Mets to complete the sweep this afternoon. As long as Peterson keeps his runs allowed to a minimum in six innings, the New York should be in a position to come away with a close victory once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.