Red Sox vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday, June 26 with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Rich Hill (3-4, 4.35 ERA) takes the mound for Boston as Cleveland counters with Aaron Civale (2-3, 7.25 ERA).

The Red Sox (41-31) are streaking and picked up their sixth win in a row on Saturday. It was a pretty great Saturday as Alex Verdugo hit a three-run home run and their rival New York Yankees were no-hit by the Houston Astros. What more can Boston fans ask for? Hill looks to close out the series while making his 14th start of the season. He is coming off a win where he pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs while striking out six against the Detroit Tigers. Boston will continue their road trip as they head to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for a three-game divisional series.

The Guardians (36-31) had a two-run lead heading into the sixth inning but saw it slip away. They have now lost three straight games and are in dire need of a win on Sunday. Once this series wraps, they will host the Minnesota Twins for a rare five-game series starting on Monday. Before we get there, Civale will be making his ninth appearance of the year. In his last, he picked five innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven in his return from injury.

Red Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Rich Hill vs. Aaron Civale

First pitch: 1:40 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Boston -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Boston -115, Cleveland -105

Moneyline pick: Boston -115

The Sportsbook has this one right because it is a tough call. I don’t think Hill will have the better start, but the Boston lineup is really hard to count out right now. They are getting offense from their entire lineup and so if Hill can just get through five innings with run support and let the bullpen takeover, they will win.

Player prop pick: Rich Hill over 5.5 hits allowed (+100)

Hill may very well end up with the win this afternoon but the Guardians are going to make him sweat a little bit. The Red Sox starter has given up 18 hits in his last three starts and he’ll most likely get tagged with six today.

