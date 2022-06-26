Blue Jays vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Sunday, June 26 with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Toronto will start Jose Berrios (5-3, 5.11 ERA) while Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee.

The Blue Jays (40-31) won the first game of the series on Friday but lost a close one on Saturday. They were down 5-0 heading into the fifth inning and battled back to get it to 5-4 in the ninth inning. Unfortunately, they couldn't pull off the comeback and are 2-3 in their last five games. Berrios will be making his fifth start of the year. In his last outing, he got knocked around by the Chicago White Sox and only pitched four innings while giving up nine hits and six earned runs on the way to his third loss of the year. After Sunday, Toronto will head home to host the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series starting Monday.

The Brewers (41-33) are 2-3 in their last five games but remain atop the NL Central. They scored all their runs by the end of the third inning on Saturday, but it was enough for the win. Gonzalez will be making his second start for Milwaukee and his fourth of the year. He was originally with the Minnesota Twins but was waived in mid-June and acquired by the Brewers. In his debut with the team, he pitched four innings and gave up four hits and three earned runs while striking out two on his way to a loss. The Brew Crew is off on Monday and then hits the road for a two-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays that starts on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Chi Chi Gonzalez

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -155, Brewers +135

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -155

Neither of these teams have been great over their last five games and need the momentum of a win heading into next week. Berrios hasn’t been good on the mound, but Gonzalez has been much worse. Toronto’s lineup should be able to take advantage of a poor start from him as long as Berrios doesn’t implode.

Player prop pick: Rowdy Tellez over 0.5 hits (-245)

Tellez has a handedness matchup against the righty Berrios. While he hasn’t picked up a hit against him, Tellez has been great this year. He is tied for the second-highest batting average on the team, hitting .244 through 69 games. Tellez was off Saturday so should be fresh and able to register at least one base hit on Sunday.

