Reds vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants square off on Sunday, June 26 with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Cincinnati will send Tyler Mahle (2-6, 4.57 ERA) to the mound while San Francisco counters with former-Red Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 7.71 ERA).

The Reds (24-47) appeared to have figured out their season in May, but that momentum didn’t carry over to June. They are 2-8 over their last 10 games. Cincinnati did win the series opener on Friday but lost on Saturday 9-2. This will be Mahle’s 16th start of the season and his second against San Fran. In his first at the end of May, he pitched 6.2 innings and gave up one hit while striking out eight on his way to a no-decision. Once this series finishes, Cincy will have an off day Monday before a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs starting Tuesday.

The Giants (39-32) had lost three games in a row before picking up the win on Saturday. They find themselves 2-3 over their last five games and are in third place in the AL West. DeSclafani spent five seasons in Cincinnati before joining San Francisco in 2021. He returned from injury a week ago against the Atlanta Braves and got rocked. DeSclafani only pitched three innings and gave up six hits and five earned runs while striking out three. Once this series wraps, the Giants are off on Monday and then will welcome the Detroit Tigers to town for a short two-game series starting Tuesday.

Reds vs. Giants

Pitchers: Tyler Mahle vs. Anthony DeSclafani

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Francisco -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Cincinnati +135, San Francisco -155

Moneyline pick: Cincinnati +135

It never feels great backing the Reds because they have been one of the worst teams in the league this season. Even before DeSclafani’s injury, he was getting rocked. Of his four starts, he has given up five earned runs twice including his last two starts. Mahle hasn’t been great, but he has been better than DeSclafani. I’m going with the Reds to win the series finale in an upset.

Player prop pick: Tyler Mahle over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Mahle struck out eight batters when he faced the Giants earlier this season. He has struck out at least six batters in five of his last six starts. I like the over here.

