Phillies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres square off on Sunday, June 26 with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.06 ERA) will start for Philadelphia while Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.17 ERA) takes the mound for San Diego.

The Phillies (38-35) won their game on Saturday, but I don’t know how much celebrating they did. Outfielder Bryce Harper saw a pitch coming right at his head from lefty Blake Snell and was able to get his hand up to block it. He luckily didn’t get hit in the head, but he did break his left thumb and is out indefinitely. Philadelphia’s season is in question, but they look to win the series on Sunday. Gibson is making his 15th start of the season and his second against San Diego. In the first, he pitched 5.2 innings and gave up eight hits and two earned runs while striking out seven on the way to his second loss of the year.

The Padres (45-29) are looking to avoid the series loss against Philly as they have lost two of three games in the series so far. Snell moved to 0-5 on the year and San Diego is needing a better outing from Darvish. He is making his 14th start of the season and his second against Philadelphia. In his last, he pitched seven innings and gave up six hits while striking out five and earning his fourth win of the year. The Padres are off on Monday, but will then hit the road on Tuesday for a short two-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: San Diego -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia +135, San Diego -155

Moneyline pick: San Diego -155

Both of these pitchers have been solid to start the year. This pick comes down to the gaping hole that Harper leaves in the Philly lineup. Sure, they still have a ton of firepower, but Harper was hitting .320 on the year which is unreal. Darvish dominated this team earlier this year and I think he will again on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Rhys Hoskins over 0.5 hits (-190)

Hoskins is hitting .246 this season and has faced Darvish 13 times in his career. He has accumulated five hits and three RBIs in that span. Hoskins is only 1-9 at the plate in the series, but should tally a base hit in Sunday’s finale.

