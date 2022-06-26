Giancarlo Stanton homers, Yankees end 16-inning hitless streak

The Houston Astros had a no-hitter through 6.1 innings against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Jose Urquidy had pitched all six innings and had walked three and struck out three on 88 pitches. Anthony Rizzo flew out to deep right and Giancarlo Stanton came to the plate. He deposited a ball in the right-center seats to give New York its first hit of the day. This stopped the team’s hitless streak at 16 innings going back to Friday night.

The Astros pulled off a combined no-hitter on Saturday as Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly all played a part in no-hitting the Yankees. New York hadn’t been no-hit since 2003 and it was against, you guessed it, the Astros. With Stanton’s hit, the Yankees were able to avoid being on the wrong side of history as this would have been the first time in MLB history a team had been no-hit in back-to-back games.