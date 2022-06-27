Pitching matchups for each MLB game on Monday

A dozen teams will get the day off on Monday, June 27 with nine games scheduled to take place, all of which will be at night.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays will begin a four-game series with Connor Seabold making his season debut and second MLB appearance for the Red Sox, while Kevin Gausman has a 3.19 ERA going into start No. 15 for the Blue Jays. These are two of the better teams in the American League, but they reside in the toughest division in baseball as the New York Yankees built a double-digit lead over the rest of the AL East.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Monday’s 9-game MLB slate on June 27.

Athletics vs. Yankees: Paul Blackburn vs. Jordan Montgomery

Pirates vs. Nationals: TBA vs. Erick Fedde

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Connor Seabold vs. Kevin Gausman

Twins vs. Guardians: Sonny Gray vs. Triston McKenzie

Marlins vs. Cardinals: Pablo Lopez vs. Adam Wainwright

Rangers vs. Royals: Martin Perez vs. Kris Bubic

Dodgers vs. Rockies: Tyler Anderson vs. Chad Kuhl

White Sox vs. Angels: Lucas Giolito vs. Noah Syndergaard

Orioles vs. Mariners: Tyler Wells vs. George Kirby