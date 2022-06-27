How to watch, what to watch for on June 27 of the 2022 MLB regular season

The MLB has nine games scheduled to be played on Monday, June 27 with the first games featuring the Oakland Athletics heading on the road to take on the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Pirates traveling to play the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. ET. The final first pitch will take place at 10:10 p.m. ET when the Seattle Mariners host the Baltimore Orioles.

Below is a preview of the day’s action with the day’s best games and rookies to keep an eye on.

Best Games To Watch

The best game of the day could be the matchup between the Boston Red Sox (42-31) and Toronto Blue Jays (40-32). Both teams have top-five records in the American League, but they’re both more than 10 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East. The Minnesota Twins will play the Cleveland Guardians with a two-game edge at the top of the AL Central heading into Monday night.

Fantasy Spotlight

New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery is in a good position for a solid fantasy day on Monday in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics, which have been one of the worst offenses in baseball. Oakland ranks last in on-base percentage (.273) and OBP (.603), and the Athletics’ run total is set at just 2.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook, which is the lowest of the day.

Rookies to Watch

If you have not gotten a chance to check out Pittsburgh Pirates rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz, he is certainly a player watching because he has the potential to be an MLB star. He is the current favorite with +400 odds to win the National League Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook, stands at 6-foot-7 and threw a ball 96.7 miles per hour for the hardest thrown infield assist this season.

MLB regular season schedule for Monday, June 27

If no streaming option is listed, game is available on MLB.tv pending blackout restrictions.

Athletics vs. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network (out of market)

Pirates vs. Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network (out of market)

Twins vs. Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Marlins vs. Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Rangers vs. Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers vs. Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET

White Sox vs. Angles, 9:38 p.m. ET, MLB Network (out of market)

Orioles vs. Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network (out of market) and ESPN+