Orioles vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington and will be available to watch on ESPN+. The home team will send George Kirby to the bump while the O’s will have Tyler Wells hurling for them.

The Mariners come into this having won five of their last six, though they broke their winning streak Sunday in a one-run loss to the Los Angeles Angels. They currently sit in fourth place in the division, with a big nine-game gap between them and the basement-dwelling Oakland A’s. Kirby has been decent this season, allowing 17 earned runs in nearly 50 innings tossed. He also pitched against Baltimore earlier this season, allowing just four hits and no runs in six innings during a 10-0 win for the M’s.

Baltimore comes into this in a pretty similar spot to Seattle. Both teams have won 16 of their last 30 games and have both won more than five games but less than eight in their last 10 overall contests. The O’s snapped a four-game winning streak on Sunday with a one-run loss to the Chicago White Sox. For Chicago, Wells hasn’t had the chance to face the Mariners yet this season, but he’s been solid on the year. He’s given up 24 earned runs in nearly 65 innings pitched this season.

Orioles vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -155, Orioles +135

Moneyline pick: Mariners -155

Seattle gets the benefit of home-field advantage in this battle between two teams playing at a similar level in recent weeks, both above .500 over their last 10 games. Kirby’s history this season against the O’s gives them an edge, as well as a 2-1 season series advantage over Baltimore just under a month ago. Baltimore has struggled away from home, going 16-24 on the season, so I’ll take the Mariners in this one.

Player prop pick: George Kirby over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

Kirby has eclipsed the five strikeout mark in two straight games and four of his last seven starts. Earlier this season when he faced off with Baltimore, he racked up eight strikeouts in six innings of work. The O’s also strike out a ton, averaging over 9 Ks per game which ranks fourth-worst in all of baseball.

