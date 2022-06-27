A’s vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Yankees and Oakland A’s square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST, which is the earliest game on the slate for the day. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will be available on local TV, on MLB Network outside the two markets, or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Bronx Bombers will have Jordan Montgomery on the hill and the visiting team will see Paul Blackburn toe the rubber.

The Yankees remain the best team in baseball, boasting a record of 53-20 on the season, though 20% of those losses have come in the last two weeks, with the team going 6-4 over their last 10 contests. They broke a two-game losing streak Sunday with a win over the Astros and will look to keep that momentum going against an A’s team that’s having a rough 2022. Montgomery is dialed in this season, allowing just 26 earned runs in close to 80 innings pitched. He’s gone at least six innings in each of his last six starts.

Oakland is going to want to forget the 2022 season. They currently sit in the basement of the AL West, a massive 21 games back of the division leaders. They come into this one a two-game win streak but have lost four of their last six overall and six of their last 10 games and are averaging well below three runs per game in that span. Blackburn has been solid on the season but has struggled recently. In his last two starts, he’s combined to throw nine innings and has allowed a total of eight earned runs in that span.

Oakland A’s vs. New York Yankees

Pitchers: Paul Blackburn vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

National broadcast: MLB Network (out of market)

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (-150)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Yankees -295, A’s +245

Moneyline pick: Yankees -295

It’s the best team in baseball (53-20) against the worst team in baseball record-wise (25-49). That’s really all we should have to say on this one.

Player prop pick: Anthony Rizzo over 0.5 hits (-215)

The former Chicago Cubs first baseman is hitless in his last six games, but before that, he was coming off a five-game hitting streak and a two or so week period where his bat was getting really hot. He may not return straight back to that form, but he should get back on track.

