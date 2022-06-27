Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario and will be available on local TV, on MLB Network outside the two markets, or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Jays will send Kevin Gausman and the Sox will have Connor Seabold, who is making just his second start in his Major League career.

Seabold was called up to the Big Leagues because some of the full-time Red Sox players are ineligible to travel to Canada due to their COVID vaccination status. Monday will mark his second-ever MLB appearance, allowing two runs on three hits in three innings in a game last season. He’s been dealing in AAA this season, he’s is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 51.2 innings. The Sox as a whole have been on fire recently, bringing a seven-game win streak into the contest and they’ve won 16 of their last 20. Still, Seabold will have to have the weight of that on his shoulders against a solid Jays lineup.

Underneath the Yankees, the AL East is so tight. Just 1.5 games separate the second-place Red Sox from two other teams, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Blue Jays. Though things haven’t been great for the Blue Birds as of late, losing four of their last six and seven of their last 10 overall games. They come into the night currently on a two-game skid with Gausman failing to earn a win for the club since late May.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Connor Seabold vs. Kevin Gausman

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. EST

National broadcast: MLB Network (outside of market)

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET, TVA Sports

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -180, Red Sox +155

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -180

The safe bet here is on the team that gets to face an inexperienced starter. These teams aren’t separated by much. Although the Jays and Sox have been trending in opposite directions in recent weeks, the jump from AAA to MLB for Seabold gives Toronto an advantage in this one. The Jays also have a season-series lead of 5-2 over Boston this season.

Player prop pick: Xander Bogaerts over 1.5 bases (+150)

The Red Sox shortstop has found some success against Gausman in his career, hitting .348 with two doubles and a home run against him in 46 at-bats. He should be able to notch at least one single against Toronto’s starter, and then hope to get another one later in the evening off the bullpen.

