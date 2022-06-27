Dodgers vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound for Los Angeles as Colorado counters with Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95).

The Dodgers (45-26) are coming off a potential playoff preview against the Atlanta Braves. Los Angeles was able to take two out of three games including a 5-3 win in 11 innings on Sunday. For the second time this season, they will head to Coors Field for a divisional series against Colorado. They opened the season out there but lost two of three. Anderson will be making his 14th start of the season. His first start of the year came against Colorado and he pitched four innings and gave up two hits and one earned run while not registering a decision.

The Rockies (31-42) are coming off a series loss against the Minnesota Twins. They gave up six runs in each of their last two losses and find themselves 1-5 over their last six games. This is not the time you want to face Los Angeles, but Kuhl and company are going to try to do their best. He will start his 14th game of the year. He has lost three starts in a row including his last outing against the Miami Marlins where he pitched five innings and gave up six hits and four earned runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Chad Kuhl

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Rockies local broadcast: ATT SportsNet-RM

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 11.5

Moneyline odds: Los Angeles -190, Colorado +160

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -190

The Dodgers have won the last seven games that Anderson has started. He has been setting them up really well, and their lineup is handling the rest. No pitcher enjoys playing at Coors Field, but Los Angeles is better primed for a victory in this divisional series opener.

Player prop pick: Charlie Blackmon under 1.5 hits (-240)

Blackmon is 1-7 in his career against Anderson with three strikeouts. He is 1-15 over his last four games and he hasn’t had a multi-hit game since June 18th. Blackmon will continue that streak on Monday and will register fewer than two hits.

