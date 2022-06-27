White Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will start Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.40 ERA) while Los Angeles will send Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA) to the mound.

The White Sox (34-37) got a beautiful outing from Dylan Cease on Sunday and were able to avoid the four-game sweep by the Baltimore Orioles. It’s tough to face Los Angeles anytime, but hitting the road after losing three of four to a team worse than you is about the worst time to do it. Giolito will be making his 13th season of the season and his second against the Angels. In the first, he pitched six innings and gave up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out seven on the way to his first loss of the year.

The Angels (35-40) remain in third place in the AL West and just two of three against the Seattle Mariners. These teams split a four-game series earlier this year, but Syndergaard didn’t pitch. He is making his 12th start of the year and has last his last four starts. In the last, he pitched 7.1 innings and gave up eight hits and five earned against the Kansas City Royals.

White Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Lucas Giolito vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Chicago +120, Los Angeles -140

Moneyline pick: Los Angeles -140

Syndergaard is having a down year for his standards and it’s up for debate if he will earn another contract with this team. The Angels are needing to wake up their lineup and strive for more consistency. They need momentum as they get into the dog days of the season and Syndergaard has the talent to jump-start it. If the lineup can get to Giolito, this one will go in favor of the Angels.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 hits (-220)

Ohtani is hitting .259 in 72 games with 13 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. He leads the team in at-bats even though he pitches every five days. Ohtani is 5-17 in his career against Giolito and has at least one hit in five of his last six games.

