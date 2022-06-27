Mariners fan sends Jesse Winker pizza on Door Dash, story goes viral after driver makes successful delivery

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had a huge brawl on Sunday with ejections coming on both sides. There will likely be suspensions incoming, but there was at least a feel-good moment that came out of it. Jesse Winker was ejected from the game, but he didn’t go home hungry, as Mariners fan Sofie Dill decided to Door Dash a pizza to the stadium.

I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from @MountainMikes Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy @Mariners pic.twitter.com/AymUQvQ3r9 — Sofie ️‍ (@sofieballgame) June 26, 2022

Dill and the Mariners fan base haven’t had a ton to cheer about this season, so seeing Winker get so fired up and stand up for himself and his team inspired pride in the fan. Dill ordered him a pizza and had it sent to the Stadium.

Using the delivery app, she was able to communicate with the delivery driver Simranjeet Singh to explain to him the situation and give him delivery instructions. The pizza was delivered successfully, and Winker himself confirmed that he had it when he reached out to Dill.

The best part of the story? For his efforts, Dill requested Singh’s Venmo information so that she could share it with baseball fans everywhere to show support for his effort in the delivery. As of Sunday evening, Singh had said that he had received between 300 and 400 tips. Seattle fell short of a victory, but the day still ended on a high note and the Mariners look to get back on track against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.