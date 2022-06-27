 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mariners fan sends Jesse Winker pizza on Door Dash, story goes viral after driver makes successful delivery

One Door Dash driver went above and beyond this weekend to get a pizza to Mariners OF Jesse Winker, and he was rewarded.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners scores on a wild pitch from A.J. Puk #33 of the Oakland Athletics in the top of the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum on June 23, 2022 in Oakland, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had a huge brawl on Sunday with ejections coming on both sides. There will likely be suspensions incoming, but there was at least a feel-good moment that came out of it. Jesse Winker was ejected from the game, but he didn’t go home hungry, as Mariners fan Sofie Dill decided to Door Dash a pizza to the stadium.

Dill and the Mariners fan base haven’t had a ton to cheer about this season, so seeing Winker get so fired up and stand up for himself and his team inspired pride in the fan. Dill ordered him a pizza and had it sent to the Stadium.

Using the delivery app, she was able to communicate with the delivery driver Simranjeet Singh to explain to him the situation and give him delivery instructions. The pizza was delivered successfully, and Winker himself confirmed that he had it when he reached out to Dill.

The best part of the story? For his efforts, Dill requested Singh’s Venmo information so that she could share it with baseball fans everywhere to show support for his effort in the delivery. As of Sunday evening, Singh had said that he had received between 300 and 400 tips. Seattle fell short of a victory, but the day still ended on a high note and the Mariners look to get back on track against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

More From DraftKings Nation