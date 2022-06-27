Royals 1B Carlos Santana traded to Mariners

The Kansas City Royals have traded 1B Carlos Santana to the Seattle Mariners for RHPs William Fleming and Wyatt Mills. In a corresponding move, Kansas City is finally calling up their top prospect Vinnie Pasquantino, per Anne Rogers.

The switch-hitting Santana will likely slot in as the team’s first baseman but will likely also be used as the designated hitter. At the very least, the power bat gives the Mariners more flexibility with their lineup. Santana is playing in his 13th season and will be wanting to show his new team he still has something left in the tank. He played in 52 games for the Royals this season and is hitting .216 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs. He will bring a veteran presence to the locker room and will hopefully be able to help mentor the youth on the Seattle roster.

Pasquantino is a left-handed first baseman that has been playing for the Omaha Storm Chases in the Royals organization. He is hitting .280 with 18 home runs and 67 RBIs. His highlights of the moonshots he hits have gone around Twitter and baseball fans knew it was only a matter of time before he got his call-up.