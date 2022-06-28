Braves vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Braves and Phillies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.84 ERA) will throw for the Braves, while Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.77 ERA) is on the mound for the Phillies.

Atlanta (42-32) lost two of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend before a day off yesterday. Morton allowed just 2 earned runs combined over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings of work with 20 K’s. The Braves will enter Tuesday’s MLB action with the fourth-best OPS (.752), but they could be without Ronald Acuna Jr. again as he battles through a foot injury.

Philadelphia (39-35) will look to make it three games in a row with a victory after taking three of four against the San Diego Padres over the weekend. Wheeler will make his 14th start of the season and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits and 4.1 innings of work in his most recent outing, a loss to the Texas Rangers. The Phillies rank seventh in runs per game (4.8), though they could be without Bryce Harper for a while as he recovers from a thumb injury.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+170)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -115, Braves -105

Moneyline pick: Phillies -115

Philadelphia had some success against Morton earlier this season, scoring 4 runs on 9 hits over 4.1 innings of work last month. The Phillies are playing with confidence right now, while the Braves have been a streaky team to this point of the 2022 season.

Player prop pick: Zack Wheeler Over 6.5 strikeouts (-150)

No team strikes out at a higher rate than the Atlanta Braves, striking out 9.5 times per game this season. Wheeler is getting a great matchup as a strikeout pitcher with a 10.4 K/9 in 2022, so there’s a great chance he can get to 7 strikeouts in this spot.

