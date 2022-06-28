Athletics vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Athletics and Yankees square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Frankie Montas is set to start for the Athletics, while JP Sears gets the nod for the Yankees.

So far this season, the Oakland Athletics have been one of the worst teams in baseball. They are 25-50 which gives them the worst record in the MLB. In their last seven games, they are 3-7 and they’re coming off a blown four-run lead against the Yankees in the first game of the series. Seth Brown has been heating up over their last seven games, hitting .381 with a home run and four runs batted in. On the mound, Frankie Montas has been good and will likely be traded by the trade deadline. He’s 3-7 with a 3.21 ERA and is one of the Yankees' top trade targets.

Without a doubt, the Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They are 54-20 which is by far better than anyone else in the MLB. The Yankees had their toughest test this past weekend where they faced off against the Astros. They split the series with two walk-off victories. Giancarlo Stanton has been swinging for power lately which will help the Yankees even more. In their last seven games, he’s hit four home runs with seven runs batted in. On the mound, JP Sears will be making his second start of the season. In three appearances, Sears is 2-0 without giving up an earned a run in seven innings pitched.

Athletics vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. JP Sears

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -190, Athletics +160

Moneyline pick: Yankees -190

There is no way you can bet against the Yankees in this series. The Athletics have been extremely bad, and the only reason the odds aren’t any higher is because of this pitching matchup. Look for another big win from the Yankees.

Player prop pick: Josh Donaldson over 1.5 total bases (+150)

In his career against Frankie Montas, Donaldson is 4-7 with three home runs and five runs batted in. Donaldson is coming off a game where he went over this total with a big double to give the Yankees the lead in the 7th inning. Look for Donaldson to have an extra-base hit again tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.