Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Center in Toronto and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Wacha will take the mound for Boston while Ross Stripling gets the call for the home team.

This is a pivotal series for both teams as they look to gain position ahead of the All-Star break. Rafael Devers has been hot for the Red Sox, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the charge for the Blue Jays. Both offenses have been solid this season, so whichever pitcher is able to show more command here likely determines the outcome of this game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Ross Stripling

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet - 1

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Red Sox +120, Blue Jays -140

Moneyline pick: Red Sox +120

Wacha has been dominant this season, going 6-1 with a 2.34 ERA. While Stripling hasn’t been bad, he’s been slightly more giving when it comes to runs. The Red Sox are coming off a loss Friday, so look for them to bounce back offensively and take the win here.

Player prop pick: Rafael Devers over 1.5 hits (+185)

Devers has gone over this line in two of the last four games. He’s almost a lock to get one hit, so taking the over here at plus money is a no-brainer. If the Red Sox get going offensively, Devers is sure to have a big hand in that. Back him to record at least two hits Saturday.

