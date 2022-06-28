Astros vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Astros and Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will only be available on local TV (TBS). Framber Valdez is set to start for the Astros, while Carlos Carrasco gets the nod for the Mets.

This season, the Astros have been one of the best teams in all of baseball. They’re coming off a series where they were a few outs away from a sweep of the Yankees who have the best record in the MLB. In his last seven games, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .316 with four home runs and seven runs batted in. He has been exactly what the Astros have needed in the four spot. On the mound, Framber Valdez has been phenomenal. While they have Justin Verlander as their ace, Valdez gives them another quality starting pitcher who always gives them a chance to win.

Just like the Astros, the Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. The Mets have been consistent and they’ve been without Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom for a good portion of the season. Hitting-wise, Pete Alonso has been heating up as he’s batting .353 with three home runs and five runs batted in for the last seven games. On the mound, Carlos Carrasco has been up and down this season with a 8-3 record and 4.42 ERA. Though his record looks great, his ERA has been impacted by multiple starts where he was pulled early on after getting hit around.

Astros vs. Mets

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Astros -120, Mets +100

Moneyline pick: Astros -120

I believe the Astros are the better team. Like I said with Carrasco, he has been up and down and the Astros have the capability of getting him out of the game early on. I expect Framber to give the Astros six quality innings and to get a win today.

Player prop pick: Yordan Alvarez over 1.5 total bases (-115)

In two career at-bats against Carlos Carrasco, Alvarez is 2-2 with two home runs. Alvarez has swung the bat extremely well against right-handed pitchers this year and should continue that success tonight. Alvarez struggled in his final game against the Yankees, so this should be a bounce-back game for him.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.