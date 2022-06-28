Brewers vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Brewers and Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brandon Woodruff (5-3, 4.74 ERA) will start for the Brewers with Shane Baz (0-1, 4.15 ERA) throwing for the Rays.

Milwaukee (42-33) will look to extend its winning streak to three games after taking two of three games against the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend. Woodruff will make his first start in a month, coming off the injured list with a hand injury. The Brewers rank 14th in runs per game (4.4), and Willy Adames recorded 3 hits in his last game and leads the team with 15 home runs.

Tampa Bay (40-32) swept the Pittsburgh Pirates in three games over the weekend and will rely on Baz, who does not have a ton of MLB experience. The 23-year-old will make his seventh career major league start and his fourth of 2022. The Rays rank 25th in on-base percentage (.298), and Harold Ramirez has a .308 batting average heading into Tuesday night.

Brewers vs. Rays

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Shane Baz

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+170)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Rays -115, Brewers -105

Moneyline pick: Brewers +100

Both teams are in similar spots in this matchup, but let’s side with Milwaukee, which would receive a higher payout with a victory. The Brewers could get a jolt to their rotation with the return of Woodruff, who has put together a solid sample size of success over the last few seasons and was throwing well before he was sent to the injured list. Milwaukee has the better lineup, so there is enough value here to take the road underdog.

Player prop pick: Shane Baz Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Baz has managed to rack up 13 K’s over his last two starts and will get a matchup with a Brewers lineup that strikes out quite a bit. Milwaukee strikes out the seventh-most times per game (8.8) this season, so this sets up well for Baz to surpass six strikeouts on Tuesday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.