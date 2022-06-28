White Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox are giving Johnny Cueto the ball tonight, while the Angels roll with Chase Silseth.

It’s been a rough year for the White Sox, who remain within striking distance of the AL Central lead despite a slew of injuries. There have been public chants for the team to fire Tony La Russa, but he’s safe knowing the connection he has with ownership. If the White Sox can get their pitching back on track, the offense will eventually come around.

The Angels looked like they had figured everything out before a 12-game losing streak led to a managerial change. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are stars, but they need some help. They won’t get it from Anthony Rendon, who is out for the season after surgery. We’ll see if LA can build some momentum ahead of the All-Star break.

White Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Johnny Cueto vs. Chase Silseth

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBCSports Chicago

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: White Sox +105, Angels -125

Moneyline pick: White Sox +105

Cueto hasn’t been elite, but he’s gotten poor run support in his four losses this season. The White Sox managed just three runs Friday, but Silseth gives them a chance to get back on track Saturday. Back the road team to take the second game of the series.

Player prop pick: Andrew Vaughn over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Vaughn has been the team’s best hitter this month, hitting .340 with a home run and 11 RBIs. He’s got 34 hits, with seven going for multiple bags. Look for him to clear this line again Saturday after he did so Friday with a double.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.