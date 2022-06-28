Dodgers vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Colorado Rockies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Clayton Kershaw is set to start for the Dodgers, while Kyle Freeland gets the nod for the Rockies.

Before some crucial injuries, the Dodgers looked to have one of, if not the best team in the MLB. With guys like Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Edwin Rios, and others going to the IL, the Dodgers have struggled a bit. In the last seven games, Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner have swung the bat great as they are both hitting .400+ with a combined three home runs and 15 runs batted in. On the mound, Clayton Kershaw has been great when he’s been on the field. In eight starts, Kershaw is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA.

The Colorado Rockies have had some struggles this season, but that was expected. They will likely be one of the sellers at the trade deadline, currently 32-42 and 5-5 in their last 10 games. Hitting-wise, Connor Joe is starting to heat up, batting .360 in the leadoff spot over his last seven games. On the mound, Kyle Freeland has had his struggles as he is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Kyle Freeland

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Rockies local broadcast: ATT SportsNet-RM

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -215, Rockies +185

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -215

This is an extremely confident pick as there is no way the Dodgers lose two in a row to the Rockies. I would honestly play the Dodgers -1.5 as I think their offense has a big night after being shut out in the last matchup. Look for a big Dodgers win in this one.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 2.5 Total Bases (+115)

In the first game of the series, Turner was hitless, which was unexpected. At Colorado, I could see him hitting a home run tonight, especially against Kyle Freeland who has had some struggles this season. Turner also has one home run and five runs batted in against Freeland in his career. Look for Turner to have multiple hits tonight.

