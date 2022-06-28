Tigers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tarik Skubal is set to start for the Tigers, while Carlos Rodón gets the nod for the Giants.

This season, the Detroit Tigers have been extremely bad. They’re 28-44 with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games. Hitting wise, Javier Baez has been heating up lately which has been needed for them. In his last seven games, he is hitting .400 with three home runs and seven runs batted in. On the mound, Tarik Skubal is the Tigers ace as he is 5-5 with a 3.63 ERA.

The Giants have been their usual selves over the past few seasons. They are currently 39-33 just one game out of the final Wild Card spot. It wouldn't surprise me if we see them trade for someone to make a big push for the Wild Card. Hitting-wise, Joc Pederson is having one of the best seasons of his career, batting .273 with 17 home runs and 39 RBI. On the mound, Carlos Rodón has been exactly what the Giants expected when they signed him to the big contract, at 6-4 with a 2.70 ERA in 14 starts.

Tigers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Carlos Rodón

First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Giants -200, Dodgers +170

Moneyline pick: Giants -200

With their ace on the mound, the Giants need to win this game. They can't afford a loss in a two-game series to the Tigers considering how bad the Tigers have been. These are the must-win games that will hurt bad to lose. I think Rodón shuts the Tigers down and gets the victory.

Player prop pick: Joc Pederson over 1.5 total bases (+130)

In his career against Skubal, Pederson is 2-3 with two singles. At home tonight, I expect him to have an extra-base hit and maybe even a home run. He’s swinging the bat extremely well this season, and the Giants need him to continue swinging the bat this way.

