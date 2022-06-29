Reds vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA) will go on the mound for the Reds while Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA) will get the start for the Cubs.

Cincinnati (26-47) took the series opener in a 5-3 victory last night. Up 2-0 in the top of the seventh, Jonathan India blasted a three-run shot over the ivies of Wrigley to extend the Reds’ lead. Despite giving up a double in the bottom of the ninth, Hunter Strickland was able to shut the door to secure the save.

Chicago (28-46) had 10 base hits in the loss and came close to fighting its way back into the ballgame. Trailing by five in the bottom of the seventh, the Cubs were able to hit up Cincy reliever Joel Kuhnel for three runs to make the game 5-3. Rafael Ortega was able to get on base with the aforementioned double in the bottom of the ninth, but would get stranded to end the game.

Reds vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Reds vs. Cubs

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cubs -1.5 (+155), Reds +1.5 (-180)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Cubs -135, Reds +115

Moneyline pick: Cubs -135

This should be another high-hitting affair as both of these starters have struggled mightily as of late. We’ll go with the Northsiders to get even tonight and get a home victory.

Player prop pick: Justin Steele over 4.5 strikeouts (+105)

Even when getting hit up for seven hits and five earned runs against the Pirates last Thursday, Steele still racked up eight strikeouts on the day. Him getting at least five tonight isn’t too much to ask, so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.