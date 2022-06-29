A’s vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Yanks will have Jameson Taillon on the hill while the visitors will hand the ball to Cole Irvin to start the game.

The Yankees remain the best team in baseball and it seems like their lead is growing and growing every day. New York’s 55 wins on the season are seven clear of any other club’s win total on the year. They’ve won three straight heading into Wednesday’s tilt and have won 23 of their last 30 games. Taillon has allowed just 28 earned runs in close to 80 innings pitched this season, producing 63 strikeouts along the way.

Oakland is in the exact opposite spot than New York is. The A’s have the fewest wins in baseball with just 25 on the year and the team has lost seven of their last 10 games. Expanding out further on the schedule, the team from the Bay Area has won just six of their last 30 contests. That’s just objectively not good, especially considering the competition they have to take on Wednesday afternoon. Irvin comes into the game after earning three straight losses. It’s not all his fault though, he’s allowed just eight earned runs in that span over 17.1 innings tossed. In fact, his worst performance recently was allowing just four earned runs, the man just isn’t getting any form of support from his offense.

A’s vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Cole Irvin vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. EST

A’s local broadcast:NBC Sports California

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: N/A

Moneyline odds: Yankees -295, A’s +245

Moneyline pick: Yankees -295

It’s the best team in baseball against the worst team in baseball. Need we say more?

Player prop pick: Josh Donaldson over 0.5 hits (-215)

Looking at Donaldson's numbers on the season, this probably isn’t a bet you would want to make. He’s hitting .229 on the year and has just 47 hits. But he comes into this game having gotten hits in two straight contests and he has a good history against Irvin. In his career, he’s hitting .400 against the A’s hurler, with a double and a home run and just one strikeout in seven plate appearances.

