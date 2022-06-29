Astros vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Houston Astros and New York Mets square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker will be on the hill for the home team and Justin Verlander will toe the rubber for the Astros.

The Mets remain the best team in the National League like they have all season, however, their supremacy is calming down a little bit, with several teams in other divisions catching up to New York’s 47 win total mark. The Mets have lost half of their last five games and they really have struggled when facing American League competition, going 3-6 so far on the season, including a loss in the series opener against Houston. Walker has been stellar recently though, allowing just five earned runs in his last 18.1 innings pitched.

The Astros sit atop the AL West with 46 wins on the year so far and come into this game having won seven of their last 10 overall matchups. Houston holds a 3-0 season series lead over the Mets and topped them yesterday in a 9-1 win. Verlander has been elite this season, boasting a 9-3 record with an ERA barely over 2.00 on the season in nearly 90 innings pitched.

Astros vs. Mets

Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -140, Mets +120

Moneyline pick: Astros -140

The Mets haven’t been playing entirely like themselves recently, losing four of their last six games heading into Wednesday’s action. Verlander has been dominant this season too and New York has really struggled against Houston this year. They’ve lost the three previous contests between the clubs by a combined score of 21-6. The Astros have scored 5 or more runs in each game between them while the most runs New York has scored in any given contest has been 3.

Player prop pick: Justin Verlander under 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

Verlander has been great this season, but he’s not typically getting high strikeout numbers. Over his last 17.2 innings pitched, he’s tallied just 11 strikeouts — plus, New York is not a team that gets sat down on strikes a lot. The Mets rank as the team with the fourth-fewest strikeouts per game, averaging just 7.59 each game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.