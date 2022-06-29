Rangers vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA) will start for the Rangers with Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA) on the mound for the Royals.

Texas (36-37) won three of its last four games and will go for the sweep on Wednesday afternoon. Dunning made 15 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed just 1 run on 7 hits over 6 innings of work against the Washington Nationals. The Rangers rank No. 13 in runs per game (4.4), and Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia lead the team with 15 home runs each.

Kansas City (26-47) is tied for the second-worst record in baseball, looking to avoid a fifth consecutive loss. Greinke has started 11 games in his second stint with the Royals and allowed 1 run over 6 innings in last week’s return from the injured list. Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs per game (3.9), and Andrew Benintendi has a .309 batting average with a .368 on-base percentage.

Rangers vs. Royals

Pitchers: Dane Dunning vs. Zack Greinke

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rangers -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Rangers -115, Royals -105

Moneyline pick: Royals -105

Look for Kansas City to avoid the sweep in this spot if Greinke can build off his return performance. Much of it is not Dunning’s fault with low run support during some of his starts, but the Rangers lost seven consecutive games in which he was on the mound. Look for that streak to continue.

Player prop pick: Dane Dunning Under 3.5 strikeouts (+105)

Dunning has an 8.1 K/9 this season, and he threw fewer than 5 strikeouts in each of his last four starts. Kansas City does not have a great lineup, but the Royals do not strike all that often with just 7.7 K’s per game, which is the fifth-fewest in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.