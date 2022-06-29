Padres vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. San Diego will have Mike Clevinger on the hill while the home team will see Madison Bumgarner take the ball.

The Padres come into this game just 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings, but they’re losing ground. The Friars have dropped three straight games and four of their last five. In the series opener against Arizona yesterday, they lost a one-run game by a score of 8-7. Clevenger has been solid, but he doesn’t tend to go deep into ball games. He has just one game out of his last seven appearances where he’s gone over 5 innings.

The D-Backs sit well back of the Dodgers and Padres, 12 games off the top of the division. Still, they’ve won two straight after a brutal five-game losing streak, which included a sweep at the hands of the Padres. Arizona has won just 11 of their last 30 games. Bumgarner has faced San Diego twice as a starter this season and has failed to get out of the fifth inning either time. He’s allowed five earned runs in just seven total frames against the Friars this year.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Mike Clevenger vs. Madison Bumgarner

First pitch: 3:40 p.m. EST

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Deigo

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -135, Diamondbacks +115

Moneyline pick: Padres -135

Despite losing to Arizona in the series opener, the Padres just swept the D-Backs last week. Bumgarner also hasn’t found much success against San Deigo this season and the Friars hold a 6-2 season series lead over their division rival in 2022.

Player prop pick: Alek Thomas over 0.5 home runs (+750)

This one is a bit of a long shot, but it has the potential to hit big. Thomas is hitting .260 with just six home runs on the season. But the outfielder hit his most recent home run last week against the Padres. The pitcher he hit it off? Well, it was Clevenger, of course. In two career at-bats against Clevenger, Thomas has that bomb and a single. The Padres pitcher has allowed at least one home run in three of his last four appearances.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.