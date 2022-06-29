Braves vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18 ERA) will start for the Braves with Ranger Suarez (6-4, 4.23 ERA) going for the Phillies.

Atlanta (43-32) will look to take the first two games of this series with a victory on Wednesday night. Wright will make start No. 15 of the season and gave up 4 runs on 10 hits over 5.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants in his last start. The Braves rank No. 9 in runs per game (4.7), but they could be without Ronald Acuna Jr. in the lineup yet again.

Philadelphia (39-36) will look to win for the third time in its last four games as the Phillies give the ball to Suarez for start No. 15. He is coming off an outing where he gave up 2 runs on 7 hits over 7.1 innings in a victory over the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia ranks eighth in runs per game (4.7), and Bryce Harper is set to undergo thumb surgery and will miss an extended period of time.

Braves vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Kyle Wright vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Phillies +120

Moneyline pick: Braves -140

Atlanta is in a good position to pull away with another victory over Philadelphia in this spot with the better pitcher and a slight edge at the plate even though this could be a game where both teams are without their top-hitting stars. In one start against the Braves this season, Suarez allowed 5 runs in 4.1 innings, and Atlanta should find some offensive success in this matchup.

Player prop pick: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 strikeouts (-110)

Nobody strikes out more on a per-game basis than the Braves with 9.5 K’s heading into Wednesday night. Suarez struck out at least 5 batters six times this season, and he’s in a good position to do it again in this matchup.

