Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA) will step on the hill for the Sox while Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA) will get the start for the Blue Jays.

Toronto (42-32) is going for the sweep tonight and have pulled a half of a game ahead of Boston for second place in the dogfight that is the AL East. The Jays managed to slip ahead of the Sox in a 6-5 victory last night, thanks to late-game heroics from their go-to hitters. With two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, Bo Bichette singled home one of them home to tie the game before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home another to walk it off.

Boston (42-33) had to overcome an early 4-1 deficit to put itself in a position to have a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth. Rob Refsnyder blasted a two-run bomb to center in the top of the seventh to tie the ballgame before a Christian Vazquez RBI single gave them the lead the following inning. However, relievers Tyler Danish and Hansel Robles were not able to shut the door in the final frame.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+125), Red Sox +1.5 (-145)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -165, Red Sox +140

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -165

The Blue Jays are money when Manoah is on the mound and they should be able to pull off the sweep at home tonight. Toronto batters have done their part in providing adequate run support for the Cy Young candidate, plating at least seven runs in four of his last five starts. Lean with the Jays.

Player prop pick: Bo Bichette over 0.5 home runs (+450)

Bichette played his part in the ninth-inning rally last night, so why not predict him coming up huge again with a homer tonight? He had a career batting average of .421 against Pivetta and has taken it deep twice. Make it three this evening,

