White Sox vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will have Michael Kopech (2-4, 2.59 ERA) on the mound to start while Shohei Ohtani (6-4, 2.90 ERA) will get the nod for the Angels.

Chicago (35-38) got the bats cooking last night, running past the Angels for an 11-4 victory. Trailing 3-0 early in the contest, the White Sox batters blew the game open with a pair of five-run innings to take a commanding lead. Both Luis Robert and Jose Abreu went 3-5 at the plate with two RBI in the win.

Los Angeles (36-41) had the big bats booming in the bottom of the third when Andrew Velazquez, Mike Trout, and Ohtani all blasted solo homers to give the team a 3-0 advantage. After the White Sox had their offensive outburst to pull ahead, Ohtani drove Taylor Ward home with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, putting one more on the board for the Halos. This tweet remains evergreen:

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

White Sox vs. Angels

Pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Shohei Ohtani

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Angels -1.5 (+115), White Sox +1.5 (-135)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Angels -190, White Sox +160

Moneyline pick: Angels -190

Consider this a bounce back game for the Halos. They have the pitching advantage and will want to rinse the stench of last night’s loss off of them. Pick Los Angeles.

Player prop pick: Ohtani to record a win (+120)

Ohtani has been dealing as of late, giving up just nine hits in his last three starts combined and recording a win in each of them. He last pitched a gem against the Royals last Wednesday, giving up just two hits in eight scoreless innings while striking out 13 batters. Bank on the reigning AL MVP to pick up another ‘W’ tonight.

