Tigers vs. Yankees: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7: 05 PM E.T at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. Elvin Rodriquez will get the ball for the Tigers against the Gerrit Cole for the Yankees.

The Tigers have rebounded from a rough start to the season, having won seven of their last nine games. They currently sit at 21-30 on the season and fourth in the AL Central. Their offense has been a big reason behind the early season struggles, batting towards the bottom of the league in most categories, including runs scored with an average of 2.87 per game. Tarik Skubal has been their best pitcher this season with a 2.15 era and 61 strikeouts.

The Yankees are 3-2 in their last five games, including a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. At 36-15 on the season, the Yankees have the best record in the Al East and the American League. The pitching staff has the best ERA in the league at 2.83. Nestor Cortes has their best pitcher this season, with a 1.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts. Cortes hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any start this year.

Tigers vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Elvin Rodriguez vs. Gerrit Cole

First pitch: 7: 05 PM ET

Tigers local broadcast: N/A

Yankees local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Tigers + 1.5 (+145), Yankees -1.5 (-165)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Tigers +260, Yankees -335

Moneyline pick: Yankees -335

The Yankees are the better team here, and while the Tigers have been playing better of late, it will be tough to win this one. The Tigers’ offense has shown signs of life recently, but it’s being carried by Harold Castro, who is 1-9 against Cole in his career. Cole has good numbers against the Tigers at 6-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 10 performances.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 Hits (+180)

Judge has cooled down a bit after having an insane hot streak in the beginning of May. He’s still hitting .303 on the season and .274 against the Tiger’s lifetime. The right fielder has four multi-hit games against the Tigers in his career, and the way he’s swinging the bat, he can go for another one tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.