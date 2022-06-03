Braves vs. Rockies: What TV channel is Friday’s game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will hot Friday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies with first pitch set for 8:40PM ET at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Max Fried will get the ball for the Braves against Chad Kuhl for the Rockies.

The Braves have struggled to get back to their World Series form, at 25-27. With a win on Friday, they would get their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Braves took Game 1 of the series 13-6. Their problem has been walks and strikeouts. The offense has stuck out 505 times this season which ranks dead last in baseball. The pitching staff has walked 193 batters which ranks 27th in the league. Rookie Michael Harris was called up last week, in his six games, he’s hitting .286 with six hits, two doubles, three RBI, and four runs scored.

The Rockies are 2-3 in their last five games and 23-28. Their offense has been one of the best in baseball this season, ranking in the top half of the league in runs, RBI, hits, batting average, and OBP. The problem has been their pitching, which ranks in the bottom half of the league in ERA, hits, earned runs, and strikeouts. The Rockies score about 4.7 runs per game but give up 5.8 per game. C.J Crown has been the teams best player hitting .303 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI.

Braves vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Chad Kuhl

First pitch: 8:40 PM ET

Braves local broadcast: N/A

Rockies local broadcast: N/A

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Braves -105 (-115) Rockies -1.5 (105)

Run total: Over/ Under 11.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -180, Rockies +155

Moneyline pick: Braves -180

The Braves will pick up their first three-game winning streak of the season with a win on Friday night. The offense has performed well as of late, and playing in Colorado only helps that. Kuhl has been the Rockies best pitcher this season with a 3.56 ERA. The Braves won’t score 13 runs again, but they’re averaging about 6.8 in their last five games. That should be enough for the win.

Player prop pick: Max Fried over 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

Fried is the Braves ace and has been solid every time he goes out. There have only been two times this season when he hasn’t gone over 4.5 strikeouts, and they were both in April. In May, the lefty averaged six strikeouts per outing. Take the over.

