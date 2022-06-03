Angels vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The LA Angels and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 PM ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Chase Silseth will take for mound for the Angels against Zach Eflin for the Angels.

The Angels are scuffling right now amid an eight-game losing streak. At 27-25, the Halos are still in second in the AL West. They’ve had some bad luck mixed in with a few one-run losses, but the offense has scored three runs or less six times. The Halos were swept by the Yankees and scored one run in each game. Mike Trout still leads the way for the Angels, hitting .292 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI.

The Phillies haven’t been much better over the last eight either, going 2-6. They came into the season with heightened expectations, and after a 22-29 start, the organization decided to let go of manager Joe Girardi. The pitching staff has given up about five runs per game during the last eight games. Bryce Harper has been their best hitter with a .303 average, ten home runs, and 32 RBI.

Angels vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Chase Silseth vs. Zach Eflin

First pitch: 7:05 PM ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Angels -1.5 (+165) Phillies +1.5 (-195)

Run total: Over/ Under 9

Moneyline odds: Angels +105, Phillies -125

Moneyline pick: Angels +105

The Angels losing steak will come to an end tonight. Since the Phillies are playing with an interim manager, it’s uncertain what kind of effort you will get from them today. Additionally, Eflin wasn’t good in his last start going six innings, giving up eight hits and seven earned runs. The Angels are hitting .244 with a .318 OBP against right-handers. They’ll break out of their offensive slump tonight.

Player prop pick: Mike Trout over 1.5 bases (-105)

Trout has struggled over the last four games, going hitless, but he will break out of it tonight. Four games are the most he’s gone hitless this season, and after a streak like this, he normally snaps out with a hit or two. Eflin has given up eight hits or more in three of his last six starts, which bodes well for Trout to get a couple of knocks.

