Astros vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Urquidy will start for the Astros, and Brady Singer will hit the mound for the Royals.

Houston (33-18) will take a four-game winning streak into this three-game series. Urquidy will make his 10th start of the season with a 4.80 ERA, coming off his worst start of 2022 when he gave up 6 runs (5 earned) on 12 hits and 2 walks in a loss to the Seattle Mariners. The Astros success this season is impressive considering their struggles at the plate where they rank 22nd in runs per game, led by Yordan Alvarez, who leads the team in home runs (14), RBIs (31) and OBP (.367).

Kansas City (16-33) has fallen into last place in the MLB as they go into Game 1 looking to avoid a fifth consecutive defeat. Singer has thrown well in a limited sample size with a 2.49 ERA over six appearances and three starts. He threw 7 scoreless innings in his first two starts before giving up 3 runs over 5.2 innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins last weekend. The Royals average the fifth-fewest runs per game, but their top hitter Andrew Benintendi remains the bright spot in the lineup with four multi-hit performances in the last five games to increase the batting average to .337.

Astros vs. Royals

Pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Brady Singer

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Astros -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -140, Royals +120

Moneyline pick: Royals +120

Kansas City has value as underdogs with plus odds in this spot to end their losing streak and put an end to Houston’s winning streak. Neither team has very good team batting stats, and this will come down to the pitching matchup. Singer has done well since joining the rotation, while Urquidy has been inconsistent, giving up at least 4 runs in four of nine starts this season.

Player prop pick: Jose Urquidy Under 3.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Astros starter threw fewer than 4 strikeouts in six of nine starts this season, and he’s going up against a lineup that doesn’t strike out at a very high rate. The Royals strike out the seventh-fewest times in the MLB, and they should get enough contact on Friday night.

