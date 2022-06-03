Cardinals vs. Cubs: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs square off on Friday with first pitch set for 02:20 PM E.T. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or on MLB Network. Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals against Marcus Stroman for the Cubs.

The Cardinals enter Friday’s matchup 3-2 in their last five games, including a 7-5 loss in Game 1 of this series. At 29-22 on the season, the Cardinals are second in the NL Central. The Cardinal’s offense ranks towards the top in the league in most offensive categories, including runs scored, where they averaged about 4.7 runs per game. The offense is led by Paul Goldschmidt, who is on fire right now, riding a 24-game hitting streak.

The Cubs are 3-2 in their last five games as well. Their record is 22-29 on the season and sits in fourth place in the NL Central. The Cubs hit three home runs in Game 1 of the series to get the 7-5 victory. Catcher Willson Contreras enters Friday’s game with a six-game hitting streak.

Cardinals vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Marcus Stroman

First pitch: 2:20 PM ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB Network

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Cardinals -1.5, Cubs +1.5

Run total: Over/Under 8

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -110, Cubs-110

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -110

The Cardinals’ offense is clicking right behind Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Mikolas is 3-2 against the Cubs with a 1.62 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 11 appearances. Take the Cardinals here to get back on track.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt Over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Goldschmidt’s hitting streak will end at some point, but not today. He’s 4-8 lifetime against Stroman with a home run in tow. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.