Mets vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Mets and LA Dodgers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Bassitt will throw for the Mets with Tyler Anderson on the mound for the Dodgers.

New York (35-18) had a six-game winning streak snapped in the first game of this series yesterday. Bassitt made 10 starts this season and has a 3.66 ERA going into this matchup, coming off a game in which he allowed just 1 run over 6 innings in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets average the second-most runs per game, led by Pete Alonso, who has driven in 47 runs this season, which is the second-most in the MLB.

Los Angeles (34-17) won 2-0 last night after getting swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week. Anderson made nine appearances and seven starts this season and will come in with a 2.90 ERA and a 6-0 record. He did not allow a run over his previous two starts over 14 innings. The Dodgers are led by Mookie Betts, who has a .310 batting average with 5 hits over his last two games.

Mets vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet New York

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Mets +130

Moneyline pick: Mets +130

This matchup seems like more of a toss up than oddsmakers suggest, so I’m going to side with the Mets to even this series with a victory on Friday night. Both pitchers have had strong seasons through the first couple months, and these are two of the best offenses in baseball. It could go either way, so let’s go with the underdogs for a higher payout.

Player prop pick: Tyler Anderson Under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Anderson’s strikeout numbers have been much higher than previous seasons, and we’ll see how long that can continue. Regardless, he will go up against a Mets lineup that strikes out the fifth-fewest times per game in 2022.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.