Padres vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Joe Musgrove will start for the Padres with Corbin Burnes throwing for the Brewers.

San Diego (30-21) lost four games in a row as they look to even the series and snap their losing streak on Friday night. Musgrove has been great going into his 10th start with a 1.86 ERA and allowed just 1 run over the last two starts, spanning 13 innings of work. The Padres offense ranks 23rd in OPS this season, but Manny Machado continues to have a monster season, coming in with a .346 batting average and .422 on-base percentage.

Milwaukee (33-20) scored 4 runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in a walk-off victory over San Diego in the first game of this series last night. They’ll turn to Burnes, who has a 1.95 ERA over 10 starts this year, coming off an outing where he threw 7 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee ranks ninth in runs per game, and Hunter Renfroe will be held out as he gets set to return from the injured list.

Padres vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Joe Musgrove vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+150)

Run total: 6.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -155, Padres +135

Moneyline pick: Padres +135

With a matchup featuring two of the top pitchers in the league at this point of the season, there is value on San Diego considering the payout you’d receive with a victory. It feels like this one could go either way with the lowest run total you’ll see in an MLB game. The Brewers have heavily relied on home runs to win games, but Musgrove allowed just 4 home runs all season.

Player prop pick: Joe Musgrove Over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Padres starter threw at least 6 innings in every start this season, and there’s a good chance he does that again on Friday. If Musgrove goes deep enough, he should rack up plenty of strikeouts against a Brewers lineup that is tied for 24th in strikeouts per game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.